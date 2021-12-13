A-B Drops Travis Scott's Hard Seltzer in Wake of Astroworld Tragedy

Anheuser-Busch is dropping rapper Travis Scott's hard seltzer brand Cacti in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy.

The brewing company said Friday they were pulling products from store shelves and would discontinue the brand. Social media accounts for the drink line have also been shut down.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

“After careful evaluation, we have decided to stop all production and brand development of CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer. We believe brand fans will understand and respect this decision,” a spokesperson for Anheuser-Busch told NBC News in a statement.

The news comes after Nike delayed the release of its newest Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack shoe developed in collaboration with Scott.

Ten people died, including 9-year-old Ezra Blount, of Tyler, after a crowd surge at the Houston show on Nov. 5.

Scott spoke on a radio show last week saying he has a "responsibility to figure out what happened."

Several families believe the Houston native should be held responsible for the deaths and injuries. More than 300 lawsuits have been filed in connection with the tragedy, NBC News reported.