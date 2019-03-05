Construction is a traditionally male-dominated field, but more women are helping to build up a more diverse and dynamic workforce. One North Texas woman is making a point to help bring other females into the business. (Published Monday, March 4, 2019)

The first full week of March marks the beginning of "Women in Construction (WIC) Week," which highlights women as a viable component of the construction industry.

Women represent only 9 percent of the construction jobs within the industry, according to the United States Department of Labor. By next year that number is expected to double to more than 25 percent.

Turner Construction Company is providing a pathway to help diversify the workforce. Brenda Premenko leads a crew of 62 as the SPD Operations Manager.

"We want to let other women know that there are opportunities here. You can grow and be successful," Premenko said. "Hopefully what I’ve done and have been able to do in my career will inspire someone else and other females to get more exposed to this industry and continue down this path."

Turner Construction has a list of events throughout the week. Details are below.

Monday March 4 – Co-Sponsored Event with Hilti

4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hilti Headquarters in Plano

Speaker – Jerrod Murr

"The New Networking: Network for work."

What is the difference in a network and a sphere of influence? In the new global economy, relationships are the currency of choice. The way in which you do business is more relevant than any other time in human history. In this workshop, we will discuss proven strategies for making more meaningful connections with peers, how to strengthen those relationships, and how to leverage those connections for mutual gain.

Tuesday March 5 – Girl Scouts Event

3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Working with a Brownie Troop of 30 girls to help them earn their First Aid Patch and Safety Award Pin.

Tuesday March 5 – CityLab

9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Turner presentation to a group of high school students about career paths at Turner and the construction industry. This will be a great opportunity to encourage the next generation of female leaders to join our industry.

Thursday March 7 – Happy Hour with Dallas Leaders

4:30 to 6 p.m.

Location: TBD (Dallas Uptown/Addison Area)

The Dallas Women’s Group is hosting a happy hour for Turner employees as well as some Dallas community leaders in our industry. This will be a great opportunity to network and get to know some key leaders, hear a little about their background/experience, as well as network internally.

Friday March 8 – International Women’s Day

Hosting a breakfast/lunch - discussing an article or topic pertaining to women in the industry.