Equifax Data Breach: How to Find Out If You Were Affected, File a Claim

If you were affected by the Equifax data breach, you may qualify for compensation. Watch the video above and then visit the Equifax Data Breach Settlement website here.

NBC10 Responds: What You Need to Know About the Equifax Settlement

The Equifax data breach of 2017 exposed the information of more than 140 million people — and if you were one of those people, you can now file a claim for reimbursement.

Equifax agreed to a class action settlement this week that includes up to $425 million of reimbursement money for those affected.

You can file a claim for 10 years of free credit monitoring or you can get $125 if you already have credit monitoring.

You could also file for up to $20,000 for the time you spent remedying fraud, for out-of-pocket losses because of the data breach or for expenses you paid for credit monitoring a year before the breach.

Hackers stole information like names, birth dates, social security numbers, addresses, credit card numbers and driver’s license numbers.

How do I know if I am a part of the Equifax settlement?

You can use the official look-up tool (click here for the link) provided by the Federal Trade Commission to see if your information was exposed. You can also call the settlement administrator at 1-833-759-2982.

If your information was breached, here’s how you can file a claim:

How do I file a claim for the Equifax settlement?

The quickest way to file a claim is to fill out the form online.

It is critical that you only use the official website, equifaxbreachsettlement.com, to file your claim.

Hackers can buy similar URLs so that people will mistakenly type their information into the wrong website. Double check that your URL is the correct spelling.

You can also mail a hard copy of the claim to this address: JND Legal Administration, PO Box 91318 Seattle, WA 98111-9418.

If you want a settlement administrator to mail the claim for you, call 1-833-759-2982 or email info@EquifaxBreachSettlement.com.

The deadline to file a claim is January 22, 2020.

When would I receive benefits from the Equifax settlement?

Benefits will begin following court approval. The final approval hearing is set for Dec. 19.

Check out more information about filing a claim for the Equifax settlement.