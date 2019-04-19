Walmart Closes Store in Dallas' Redbird Neighborhood

Walmart on Friday is shuttering its Redbird Supercenter location.

All of the inventory at the Walmart Supercenter off West Wheatland Road has been cleared off the shelves. The store closing took some residents off guard.

"I come here for my banking at Woodforest," said mom LaTasha Ford. "The store closing will impact the community and especially people that don’t have transportation or the funds to travel farther to get groceries or do their banking."

When it comes to healthy food, residents in the area do not have many options. According to U.S. Census data, both the Redbird and Oak Cliff neighborhoods are in food deserts, which is defined by any area that lacks a quality grocery within a mile of their community.

Trump Celebrates Mueller Report as Democrats Plan Next Step

President Donald Trump celebrated the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report into Russia collusion today, but Democrats say this story isn't over and are already talking about their next step. The report, which totals over 400 pages, neither condemns nor exonerates the president. (Published Thursday, April 18, 2019)

There are three major food retailers within approximately four miles of the Walmart that is closing. Residents would have to travel to neighboring cities like DeSoto and Duncanville for fresh produce.

If you do not have transportation, those cities can seem like worlds apart.

"Some people don’t have transportation, like my mom," said Calvin Moore, who is a resident of the Redbird community. "They are a lot of people who have to find other means to get to the grocery store. I know it’s going to impact a lot of people because they rely on this store for their groceries."

About 400 people work at the Walmart Supercenter. This is the only one in Texas that Walmart has closed, as of yet, this year.