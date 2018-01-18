Vote For a New Krispy Kreme Glazed Doughnut Flavor

For the first time ever, doughnut lovers will be able to decide the next Krispy Kreme doughnut flavor.



From now until January 22, you can vote for the next Glazed Doughnut flavor.



The choices are: blueberry, lemon, caramel and maple.



The winning doughnut flavor will be available for a week this spring.



“In 2017, our fans responded with tremendous enthusiasm regarding how we innovated around our Original Glazed Doughnut. We turned it green for St. Patrick’s Day. We eclipsed it with mouth-watering chocolate glaze for the total solar eclipse. And we sweetened it with warm gingerbread molasses to create a new holiday glazed favorite,” Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts said in a statement. “To begin this year, we’re tapping that enthusiasm and mobilizing that engagement to make our fans full-fledged innovation partners. It’s an unprecedented step for Krispy Kreme as a brand and enhances what is already an awesome doughnut experience for our customers.”



You can vote online once a day for your favorite. Click here to vote.



The winning flavor will be announced Jan. 25.