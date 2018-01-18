Vote For a New Krispy Kreme Glazed Doughnut Flavor - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
OLY-DFW

Vote For a New Krispy Kreme Glazed Doughnut Flavor

By Holley Ford

Published at 11:57 AM CST on Jan 18, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Vote For a New Krispy Kreme Glazed Doughnut Flavor
    Krispy-Kreme

    For the first time ever, doughnut lovers will be able to decide the next Krispy Kreme doughnut flavor.

    From now until January 22, you can vote for the next Glazed Doughnut flavor.

    The choices are: blueberry, lemon, caramel and maple.

    The winning doughnut flavor will be available for a week this spring.

    “In 2017, our fans responded with tremendous enthusiasm regarding how we innovated around our Original Glazed Doughnut. We turned it green for St. Patrick’s Day. We eclipsed it with mouth-watering chocolate glaze for the total solar eclipse. And we sweetened it with warm gingerbread molasses to create a new holiday glazed favorite,” Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts said in a statement. “To begin this year, we’re tapping that enthusiasm and mobilizing that engagement to make our fans full-fledged innovation partners. It’s an unprecedented step for Krispy Kreme as a brand and enhances what is already an awesome doughnut experience for our customers.”

    You can vote online once a day for your favorite. Click here to vote.

    The winning flavor will be announced Jan. 25.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices