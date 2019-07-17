Used Book Seller ThriftBooks to Add 100 Jobs in Major Dallas Warehouse Expansion - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Used Book Seller ThriftBooks to Add 100 Jobs in Major Dallas Warehouse Expansion

By Kara Carlson/ The Dallas Morning News

Published 32 minutes ago

    Stacks of books (file photo)

    ThriftBooks, one of the world’s largest online sellers of used books, plans to add at least 100 employees in a tripling of its Dallas fulfillment center. 

    The expansion makes Dallas the company’s largest warehouse location with 178,000 square feet that can shelf as many as two million books at a time. The expansion comes in the form of a new facility a few miles away.

    The company is looking to increase its numbers to at least 175 Dallas employees, adding about 10 new employees a week over the next several months. Its warehouse positions pay $9 to $18 an hour, depending on experience and job responsibilities.

    Click here to read the full story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.

