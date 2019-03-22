United Airlines became the first U.S. airline to offer non-binary gender options Friday.

Customers have the option to choose the title “Mx.” when booking a flight and in a MileagePlus customer profile.

Customers can identify as M(male), F(female), U(undisclosed) or X(unspecified), matching what is on their passport or form of identification.

United worked with the Human Rights Campaign and the Trevor Project to teach employees about preferred pronouns, the persistence of gender norms and LGBT competency in the workplace.

“United is excited to share with our customers, whether they identify along the binary of male or female or not, that we are taking the steps to exhibit our care for them while also providing additional employee training to make us even more welcoming for all customers and employees,” said Toby Enqvist, United’s chief customer officer.

The changes are now available when booking a flight through United.