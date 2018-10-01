Postal Service Sells 50th Anniversary Hot Wheels Stamps

The U.S. Postal Service is selling a commemorative stamp honoring the 50th anniversary of Hot Wheels starting Monday. (Published 2 hours ago)

The U.S. Postal Service is selling a commemorative stamp honoring the 50th anniversary of Hot Wheels starting Monday.

"For the first time, Hot Wheels car designs will grace the face of Forever stamps for fans of all ages to enjoy. Arranged in diagonal rows, the 20 stamps showcase photographer Len Rizzi’s images of 10 Hot Wheels cars - two of each design - speeding along a bright orange track," according to a news release from USPS.

The commemorative Forever stamps were dedicated on Saturday during a first-day-of-issue cermony at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. Each stamp shows the image of the car speeding along an orange track.

The Hot Wheels in the collection include Purple Passion from 1990, the Bone Shaker hot rod released in 2006 and the carnivore on wheels, the Sharkruiser from 1987. A sheet of 20 Forever stamps cost $10.

Mattel debuted Hot Wheels in 1968 and remains "the number-one selling toy in the world," according to Mattel.