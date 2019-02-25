Two formerly struggling Fort Worth neighborhoods are in the middle of appears to be an economic renaissance.

Three years ago, the city of Fort Worth started pumping money and resources into the Ash Crescent and Stop Six communities. Now, Mayor Betsy Price said crime is declining and building permits have risen 48 percent.

"We get a lot of attention because we are one exit from Downtown Fort Worth," Realtor James Walker said. "I do tours. I do whatever it takes to grab the attention of people to come on this side of town and do some development which I am doing myself."

Walker grew up in the Southside neighborhood and knows the potential of Ash Crescent area.

Full Prosecutors' Statement Against Jussie Smollett

Prosecutors unveiled the full statement in court on Thursday against "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett, who is accused of fabricating a racist and homophobic attack against himself in a bid for publicity. (Published Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019)

"When I lived over here, you had grocery stores, restaurants, Dr. Brooks’ office, Langley Pharmacy. My grandmother had a restaurant," he said.

Walker started investing in the community before the city’s efforts, but welcomed the support.

"The area is on a comeback. Houses are being built and I’m working with builders. Great things are happening in this area," Walker said. "We would like to have more barbershops, small businesses to come over – coffee shops and things of that nature. That’s what this community is missing."

Walker said the area will see even more upward economic movement in the near future.

"It’s a mixed-use development which is going to be retail on the bottom and apartments on top. I have a group of investors that are coming in and helping out with that," Walker said. "What I’ve done is sold a couple of lots. …and what we are going to do is put a coffee shop, small grocery stores."

Walker believes that with the city’s support the future could be even brighter.

Timeline: Jussie Smollett’s Alleged Chicago Attack

Actor Jussie Smollett was arrested and charged with filing a false police report in Chicago after he said he was the victim of a hate crime. (Published Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019)

"Five years from now, it’s going to be a live, work and play environment – family oriented. If you can come down with your family – you can walk the streets," Walker said. "You can get ice cream. You can go to the barbershop. They have Van Zandt Elementary School that has been redeveloped."