Toys R Us to Close Remaining U.S. Stores Friday

All Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores will be closed for good after Friday

By Julian Esparza

Published 2 hours ago

    The remaining Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores in the U.S. will close Friday, June 29.

    Toys R Us is saying goodbye for good. The toy store is set to close the remainder of its U.S. stores on Friday, June 29.

    Last fall, the company filed for Chapter 11 reorganization and hoped to stay open, but poor sales resulted in Toys R Us deciding to liquidate all of the remaining 700-plus stores.

    With the rest of the stores closing, an estimated 30,000 people will be looking for work.

    If you're searching for a new place to buy toys, Walmart and Target say they are expanding their toy area and Party City is gearing up to open 50 pop-up toy shops in the fall.

