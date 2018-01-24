LUTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: A general view of the exterior of a branch of the toy staore Toys R Us on September 19, 2017 in Luton, England. The company has struggled to compete against online traders such as Amazon and has announced that it has filed for bankruptcy protection in the US and Canada. The company has stressed that these actions do not expect any immediate impact on their European branches due to the company running the operations independently. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Toys R Us is planning to close up to 182 stores across the United States as part of its bankruptcy reorganization plans.

The Wayne, New Jersey-based retailer filed court papers late Tuesday outlining its plans to close 20 percent of its stores in the coming months. Going-out-of-business sales are slated to begin in February with closures continuing through mid-April, Toys R Us Chief Executive Dave Brandon said in a letter posted on the company's website Tuesday night.

In addition to closing stores, the company intends to convert a number of locations into combined Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores.



"The reinvention of our brands requires that we make tough decisions about our priorities and focus," Brandon said.

The company noted that some closings may be avoided if it is able to negotiate more favorable lease terms. But most of the stores listed in the documents are expected to close as Toys R Us tries to reinvent itself as a leaner, smarter retailer.

