Toys R Us Preps Plan to Liquidate Its Business: Source

This Jan. 24, 2018, file photo shows a shopping cart in the parking lot at a Toys R Us store in Highland Park, Illinois.

Toys R Us is drafting a court motion containing its liquidation plan, a source familiar with the situation told CNBC on Tuesday, and the iconic U.S. retailer could file it as as soon as the end of Wednesday.

Sources have also told CNBC that Toys R Us missed a payment to some vendors and didn't respond to calls.

If Toys R Us did liquidate, it would most likely result in all 800 of its U.S. stores closing.

Toys R Us declined to comment on the story. The sources requested anonymity about the information because it is confidential.