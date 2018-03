Toyota wants to develop a self-driving car. The automaker announced it's investing $2.8 million to develop the technology. Jill Cowan, economy reporter for The Dallas Morning News, discusses the company's strategy. (Published Friday, Mar 2, 2018)

