Published 2 hours ago

    Tickets for some of American Airlines' new 2019 routes from Dallas-Fort Worth international Airport go on sale Monday.

    Beginning in April, the Fort Worth-based airline will offer daily service to San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport in California, and in May, AA will launch daily service to Myrtle Beach International Airport in South Carolina.

    Year-round flights begin June 6 at DFW for Harrisburg International Airport, daily seasonal service to Sonoma County Airport in Santa Rosa, California, and daily summer flights to Kalispell, Montana.

    American is also adding a second daily flight to Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport and Madrid Barajas Airport beginning June 6 at DFW. The Boeing 787-900 service to Madrid will boost connections with American's Oneword partners at Iberia Airlines, AA said.

    The new flights come as American prepares to open 15 new gates at the Terminal E satellite.

