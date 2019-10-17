The 2019 Neiman Marcus Christmas Book is Here

It's an annual tradition -- a sure sign of fall that occurs every October. Luxury Dallas-based retailer Neiman Marcus unveiled its annual Christmas Book Thursday.

If you have a few thousand dollars laying around, or more likely tens of thousands of dollars, you can spurge on one of the 2019 Fantasy Gifts. If your bank account isn't quite so swollen, the curated list of 800 holiday gifts is still worth a look as there are many more reasonably priced items available.

With the fantasy gifts, the retailer has once again pulled out all of the stops. This year's book includes the following (see the gallery below):

A 007 Aston Martin designed by actor Daniel Craig -- you guessed it, only seven available. ($700,007)

A VIP Taste of Italy. Learn pasta making with Giuseppe Di Martino, take a cooking lesson from Chef Massimo Bottura and have dinner at three-Michelin-starred restaurant Osteria Franescana. Oh, and you'll tour the region in exotic cars ($200,000)

A private dinner with sneaker designer Jeff Stapel in Tokyo, a hotel stay and 8 pair of his sneakers ($110,000)

An hour in the chair of makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic and be featured in an Instagram video of his ($400,000)

Rockstar Puppy will build the dog house of your dreams, designed to your specfications ($70,000)

Maison Boucheron Creative Director Claire Choisne will give you an up close look at the design studio, you'll receive the exclusive Perle Au Trésor and enjoy luxury accommodations ($695,000)

Paint Paris red with Christian Louboutin. You'll leave with five pair of shoes as well as a pair co-designed by you and the atelier director. A show, dinner and accommodations are included ($125,000)

InCircle members -- travel via private jet to five world-class destinations, three nights at each, with three of your BFFs ($575,000)

Experience fashion week like an industry insider -- front row at shows, pick looks from designers, enjoy five-star treatment and look good while doing it thanks to hair, makeup and styling from Neiman Marcus ($250,000)

Neiman Marcus Releases 2019 Christmas Book

Other items include a Neiman Marcus-edition Moët & Chandon Vending Machine ($35,000, page 29), a Versace Punching Bag ($1,550, page 184), a Bey Berk Cigar Humidor ($165, page 205), and a Funboy Holiday Inflatable Snowmobile ($99, page 227),

The rest of The Christmas Book features gifts in a variety of more affordable price ranges.

More:The 2018 Fantasy Gifts