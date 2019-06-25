'Texas Monthly' Sold to Billionaire Oil, Gas Heiress

Austin-based Texas Monthly has been sold to an oil, gas heiress for an undisclosed amount of money.

Texas Monthly — the "National Magazine of Texas" — has been bought by billionaire oil and gas heiress Randa Duncan Williams.

Williams is purchasing the Austin-based monthly magazine from Genesis Park, a private equity firm founded by Paul Hobby. She is chair of the newly formed company, Texas Monthly LLC. With the sale, Texas Monthly will change hands from one prominent Texas family to another.

The private companies would not disclose the purchasing price or terms of the deal. The transaction is effective June 30.

