Nearly nine tons of sausage from Eddy Packing has been recalled over concerns of foreign matter (soft plastic) in the product.

A Texas meatpacker is recalling more than 9 tons (8.16 metric tons) of smoked sausage over possible contamination by soft plastic in its second recall in a month.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday announced the latest recall by Eddy Packing Co. of Yoakum. The company on May 4 recalled nearly 25 tons (22.68 metric tons) of smoked sausage due to possible plastic contamination.

The latest recall involves items produced March 14 for Texas businesses. The 10-pound (4.54-kilogram) cases of Carl's Pork and Beef Smoked Sausage with a Stick have lot code 8073, case code PS9319, a sell-by date of March 14, 2019, and USDA marker "EST 4800."

Eddy Packing received a customer complaint about soft, green plastic material in a product. Officials have no reports of anyone getting sick.

The smoked sausage should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase.

On May 4, Eddy Packing recalled approximately 49,558 pounds of smoked sausage products over concerns it was contaminated with hard plastic.