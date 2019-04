Dallas-based Texas Instruments has chosen Richardson as the site for an approximately $3.1 billion facility that's expected to create more than 488 jobs.

The new 870,000 square-foot plant will be on Renner Road. It will boost Texas Instruments' chip production for a broad range of uses, such as smartphones, connected cars and industrial machinery. The company is already the biggest maker of analog semiconductors.

Click here to read more on this story from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.