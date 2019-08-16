With only eight months in operation, the new TEXRail train connecting Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and downtown Fort Worth is making a huge impact on the cities with stops along the route.

According to Trinity Metro, the Grapevine Main Street location is the most popular destination each weekend.

"We had high expectations," Grapevine Convention and Visitor Bureau Executive Director Paul McCallum said. "It has been very successful for Grapevine."

McCallum said the TEXRail affect is real and it is welcomed.

"It’s tapped into all the communities between Grapevine and downtown Fort Worth and those individuals make an excursion out of it," he said. "The leisure visitor has been able to come to Grapevine."

TEXRail recently increased its routes, cutting wait times in half for many.

Visitors arrive on the trains and are in close walking distance of restaurants and shops in the popular Main Street corridor.

But city leaders also quickly came up with a plan to share the wealth with the rest of the city.

"We have our own shuttle system that meets folks here at the train and if you have your TEXRail ticket — you can ride free on the Grapevine shuttle system," McCallum said.

In the Main Street area, businesses has been booming.

"I’m loving TEXRail," Wineberger Deli owner, Dan Wineberger said.

"My business has done an incredible increase," Wineberger said. "We see people from just local communities. We get people from the airport that come by us now and you see them all hours of the day and night."

McCallum said some restaurants have seen revenue increases upwards of 25% since the TEXRail service started.