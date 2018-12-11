Uber is about to jump into Dallas with a brand-new rent-a-ride for this market: rechargeable electric bikes. (Published 2 hours ago)

Uber Wants to Roll 2K Electric Bikes Into Dallas

Uber is about to jump into Dallas with a brand-new rent-a-ride for this market: rechargeable electric bikes.

Jump, which Uber bought in April for $200 million, has filed an application with Dallas City Hall to bring 2,000 stationless e-bikes to town. The company is waiting for city staff to review and approve the permit, which would also include 2,000 Jump-branded electric scooters.

Chris Miller, Uber's public policy manager for Texas, said the roll-out is expected early next year.

