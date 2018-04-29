T-Mobile, Sprint Seal Merger Deal That Values Combined Company at $146B - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
T-Mobile, Sprint Seal Merger Deal That Values Combined Company at $146B

If approved, the combined T-Mobile would have an estimated 120 million subscribers

    Sprint and T-Mobile have sealed a blockbuster merger agreement, producing a telecom behemoth that values the combined company at $146 billion, the two carriers announced on Sunday.

    As CNBC reported, the new company will preserve T-Mobile's name, and will have dual headquarters in Bellevue, Wash. and Overland Park, Kan. John Legere, T-Mobile's current CEO, will retain the top job in the newly formed company.

    The agreement still faces stiff regulatory scrutiny from the Trump administration, which has thrown up resistance to at least one other mega-deal in ATT's proposed acquisition of Time Warner.

    If approved, the combined T-Mobile would have an estimated 120 million subscribers but would be better positioned to compete against the two largest U.S. carriers, Verizon and ATT, both of which have more than 100 million subscribers each.

