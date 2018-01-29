Sundance Square is growing in downtown Fort Worth.

Sundance Square Management, the group that manages the 35-block entertainment district in downtown Fort Worth, has agreed to purchase the Petroleum Building from XTO Energy.

The 14-story building is located at W. Sixth Street between Houston and Thockmorton Streets, stretching the area commonly known as Sundance Square.



The building, which was renovated in 2004, offerss approximately 117,000 square feet of office space.



XTO Energy will continue to have ownership at least through mid-2018 before Sundance Square takes over.

"The availability of the Petroleum Building presented a great opportunity to bring the landmark building into our portfolio," CEO of Sundance Square, Johnny Campbell said.

With the addition of the Petroleum Building, Sundance Square’s amenities now offer more than four million square feet of office, retail and residential leasing.

The Petroleum parking garage will incorporate into Sundance Square's parking program that offers free parking to guests visiting Sundance Square after 5 p.m. on weekdays.