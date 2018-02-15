Study Evaluates Which Company Delivers Best Mobile Streaming Video - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Study Evaluates Which Company Delivers Best Mobile Streaming Video

By Wayne Carter

Published at 4:23 PM CST on Feb 15, 2018

    Chances are you won't run to switch phone providers every time a new study on performance comes out, but if you watch a lot of streaming video online a new survey may pique your interest.

    AT&T walked away in first place after network benchmarking firm Global Wireless Solutions conducted a nationwide test of mobile streaming video coverage.

    GWS had it's teams log 400,000 miles with brand new phones from all the carriers. They tested video performance and quality, time to load, if the picture freezes and reliability of the stream.

    AT&T won first place in all categories excepte quickest time to load, which went to T-Mobile.

    Overall Verizon came in second place,  T-mobile third and Sprint fourth.

    Online: You can read more about the study here.

