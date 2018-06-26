Spirit Airlines issued an apology after a passenger became "erratic and irate" during an unscheduled landing for a medical emergency Monday.

The flight was heading from Houston to Minneapolis when it was forced to land in Rochester, Minnesota, for a medical evacuation, Stephen Schuler, Spirit Airlines spokesman, told NBC News.

After the plane landed, "another passenger became erratic and irate and was removed from the aircraft with the assistance of law enforcement," Schuler said.



Video posted on social media shows the passenger pacing up and down the aisle, yelling and cursing before being confronted by other passengers.

The passenger who shot the video told KPRC-TV in Houston people on the flight were visibly shaken, with flight attendants walking up and down the aisle handing out tissues to crying passengers.

KPRC reported Rochester police said the woman told another passenger that she was a military veteran and suffers from PTSD, hasn't flown in a while and panicked when the flight was diverted.



After being removed the flight, the woman was released, KPRC said.

The flight continued on to Minneapolis about an hour later.

"We apologize to our guests who had to witness this and for the inconvenience of the delay," Schuler said. "Safety is our top priority at Spirit Airlines."