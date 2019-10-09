Southwest Grounds 2 Jets After Inspections Reveal Equipment Cracks - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Southwest Grounds 2 Jets After Inspections Reveal Equipment Cracks

Signs of cracking were found on a part known as a pickle fork, SWA spokesman says

Published 2 hours ago

    Getty Images
    A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 passenger jet taxis at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

    Southwest Airlines has grounded two of its Boeing 737 jets after inspections revealed equipment cracks, the Dallas-based airline confirms.

    In a statement to NBC 5, a Southwest spokesman said inspectors found signs of cracking on a part known as a pickle fork on two of its high-cycle 737 Next Generation aircraft.

    Southwest pulled the two aircraft from operation and reported the findings to Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration. The aircraft will remain out of service until fixed, Southwest says.

    The FAA had ordered an emergency inspection of 737NG planes after a news report by KOMO-TV in Seattle uncovered the issues.

    Read Southwest's full statement below:

    Southwest has completed all inspections of the "pickle forks" on high-cycle 737 Next Generation (NG) aircraft in compliance with the seven-day deadline specified in the FAA's recent Airworthiness Directive (AD). During our inspections of the high-cycle NGs, we did not find abnormalities on the vast majority of our inspected fleet but did identify signs of pickle fork cracking on two aircraft. Southwest has removed the two aircraft from our operation and reported the findings to Boeing and the FAA. The aircraft will remain out of our schedule until the issues have been fully resolved. Safety is always our uncompromising priority, and our Technical Operations Team is now focused on completing inspections on the remaining portion of the 737 NG fleet covered by the AD.

