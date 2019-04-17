Southwest and American Airlines are both taking steps to protect passengers and their fleets Wednesday by cancelling flights and reducing operations at area airports ahead of severe weather expected to arrive Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines said just after 2 p.m. Wednesday that they were "proactively suspending operations at Dallas Love Field between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m." The airline said the cancellations will impact about 100 flights, including arrivals and departures.

"We encourage Customers to check their flight status at Southwest.com. Our number one concern is the Safety of all our Customers and Employees," the airline said in a statement.

On their website, Southwest said flights from Dallas, Austin, Houston, Oklahoma City, San Antonio and Tulsa may be affected and that customers who need to re-book travel can do so without paying any additional charge.

Fort Worth-based American Airlines initially said they were monitoring the storm and had a plan to minimize the number of aircraft exposed to the elements.

A short time later, American issued another statement saying they were reducing operations at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Wednesday evening.

American said there would be only two departures and no mainline arrivals after 9 p.m. For the airline's regional flights, there would be no arrivals after 8 p.m. and no departures after 9 p.m.

Travelers flying on other airlines in and out of DFW or Love are encouraged to check the respective airport websites for flight status updates.