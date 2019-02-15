Nearly two dozen Southwest Airlines 737s sidelined over a maintenance issue are back in service, NBC News learned Friday.

NBC News confirmed through government sources the Dallas-based airline pulled 22 of their Boeing 737s out of service on the belief that the wrong O-Rings were installed on some engines.

The FAA confirmed to NBC News that the airline has completed the repairs on 24 aircraft and that they are all back in service.

"Southwest Airlines made the FAA aware of a maintenance issue involving the suitability of engine O-rings on a limited number of the company’s aircraft. Southwest removed those planes from service while the airline completed the necessary repairs. The FAA was in contact with Southwest as part of the agency’s ongoing airline safety oversight program and closely monitored the situation," the FAA said.

‘Parkland Speaks’: School Shooting Survivors Turn Grief Into Activism

Survivors of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have turned to music, poetry, art and activism as they try to cope with the grief of losing 17 students and teachers on Feb 14, 2018. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019)

NBC aviation expert John Cox said the O-Ring in question most likely keeps oil from bleeding out of the engine and that if it were to escape it could force pilots to shut down an engine.

In a letter to Phoenix Maintenance Teams, Southwest Airlines management wrote: "We have been experiencing an unusually high number of out of service aircraft over the last few days. Due to this number of out of service aircraft, out operation requires all of our scheduled aircraft maintenance technicians and inspectors. I am declaring Phoenix in a state of Operational Emergency effective 10 a.m. central time (Friday)."

In an emergency, a 737, the only aircraft Southwest flies, can fly on one engine.

Southwest Airlines has not yet replied to a request for comment.