Southwest Airlines Files Lawsuit Over 2016 Computer System Failure

Southwest filed a lawsuit relating to the 2016 technical glitch that cost the airline more than $77 million

By Hannah Jones

Published 2 hours ago

    Southwest Airlines
    Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX

    Southwest Airlines wants to be paid for problems relating to the 2016 computer system failure.

    This technical glitch disrupted operations for three days and resulted in thousands of cancelled flights. Hundreds of additional flights suffered delays during the outage and subsequent recovery.

    The Dallas-based airline filed a lawsuit against Liberty Insurance seeking $10 million for its policy benefits. Southwest claimed that Liberty refused to honor its policy obligations and pay its full policy benefits after the 2016 technical failure. 

    The lawsuit also shows that the 2016 incident cost Southwest more than $77 million.

