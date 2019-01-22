Herb Kelleher passed earlier this month at the age of 87. Southwest Airlines is taking time Tuesday to celebrate his life and his legacy. He revolutionized the airline industry with an affordable airline approach but he was also known for truly caring for his employees. (Published 34 minutes ago)

He was a giant among men in North Texas -- and even more than that for the airline industry.

Southwest Airlines founder Herb Kelleher passed away Jan. 3 at the age of 87. And Tuesday, his family, friends, and employees gathered in Downtown Dallas to celebrate his life and legacy.

Kelleher is perhaps best known for his "flying should be affordable" philosophy that has made Southwest one of the most popular and profitable airlines in the world today.

But those who knew him and worked for him remember him as a man with a keen sense of humor, who knew how to have fun, and who cared deeply for his employees.

It's why hundreds of them packed the arena at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center for his "Celebration of Life" event, where they smiled and laughed, listening to stories about their fearless leader -- all while taking in drumlines, flashing lights and even travel bottles of alcohol.

"Herb was so exceptionally gifted," said Gary Kelly, the current CEO of Southwest Airlines. "And he had an even bigger heart and a love for so many people. So the airline industry and Southwest Airlines revealed Herb to the world. And he believed in the vision. He believed in the crazy idea of making air travel affordable for all -- not just the rich. He made it happen."