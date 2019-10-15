The City of Arlington may have found a new long-term resident for Globe Life Park once the Texas Rangers move out.

According to city documents, Six Flags wants to move its world headquarters from Grand Prairie to the ballpark. The theme park conglomerate would take over the space currently occupied by the Rangers team offices.

Tuesday night, the Arlington City Council will vote on an incentives package to help Six Flags make the move.

The city would reimburse the company up to $6 million to make the necessary renovations to the space. In return, Six Flags would sign a 15-year lease at Globe Life Park, with the option of two 5-year extensions.

Under the terms of the deal, Six Flags would lease the space from the Rangers, who have agreed to extend their own lease on the facility from the city.

The city says most of the money they've pledged — about $5.2 million — would come from payments the Rangers still owe them under existing agreements. The remaining $720,000 would come out of the city's budget.

"This agreement marks a clear step forward in our ongoing Ballpark preservation and adaptation," city staff wrote in their report. "At the same time, with the extension of the existing Rangers lease, the city will avoid significant Ballpark operating maintenance costs."

A spokesperson for Six Flags said the company has no comment for now on the pending move.

If approved, Six Flags would become the third new tenant for Globe Life Park.

The XFL's Dallas Renegades will call the ballpark home for their inaugural season, which kicks off in February 2020.

The city also recently announced that USL League One's North Texas Soccer Club, an affiliate of FC Dallas, will play all of their home games at Globe Life Park for the next three seasons.