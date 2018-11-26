Cyber Monday is arguably the biggest online shopping day of the year. If you were stuck at work and aren't sure where to start, NBC 5's Samantha Chatman has spent the day tracking the best deals.

Samsung - 65" Class - LED - NU6070 Series - 2160p - Smart - 4K UHD TV with HDR

If you’re in the market for a new TV, this 65-inch Samsung 4K UHD TV is on sale for $599. That’s $200 off the original price. You can find this deal on BestBuy.com.

RCA 55" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) LED TV (RTU5540)

This 55-inch RCA 4K TV is coming in at $259. You’re going to save $440 on this deal. Just visit Walmart.com.

Instant Pot Smart WiFi 6 Quart Electric Pressure Cooker, Silver

The ever-so-popular 6-quart Instant Pot is on Amazon.com for $89 -- that’s $60 off.

Philips Analog 2.75 qt Airfryer - HD9220/29

On Target.com you’ll save $100 on this air fryer. It’s coming in at $99.

Swagtron Metro Hoverboard with LED Wheels

Target has a hoverboard with LED wheels for $150 -- that’s 35 percent off the regular price.

Ring Video Doorbell 2

On Amazon.com, you can save $40 on this Ring video doorbell. It’s coming in at $139.

Sam's Cyber Monday Solution:

There are a lot more deals you can find online, but be careful before you click purchase. For tips on how to make sure the sale you see is a real deal, click here.