Dallas-based fashion retailer Sam Moon, known for a vast selection of low-priced handbags, jewelry and accessories, is planning to open a luxury hotel in downtown Dallas.

The Sam Moon Group, the parent company of the popular retail stores Sam Moon Trading Co., plans to build a 283-key JW Marriott hotel, the first in Dallas, at 2000 Ross Avenue in the Dallas Arts District.

The 15-floor hotel will be built on top of an existing 10-level parking garage and is projected to open in February 2022. Amenities will include a grand ballroom and meeting space, 3,100-square-foot spa, 3,300-square-foot restaurant, 4,200-square-foot lobby bar, 2,100-square-foot fitness center and a rooftop pool deck and bar.

The hotel will be within walking distance to the Dallas Museum of Art, Nasher Sculpture Center, Dallas Black Dance Theater, Crow Museum of Asian Art, Winspear Opera House, Klyde Warren Park, the Meyerson Symphony Center, Moody Performance Hall and the Belo Mansion.

"The location of the hotel and its walkability to nearby city attractions, offices, restaurants and entertainment venues, along with the hotel's resort-style amenities, food and beverage options and luxurious rooms beginning on the 14th floor with sweeping views will draw visitors and residents to the area," said Daniel Moon, vice president and general counsel of Sam Moon Group. "We look forward to introducing the JW Marriott brand to the City of Dallas and witnessing the impact it has on the area and the city as a whole."

The Sam Moon Group said the restaurant will be located within the sky lobby on the 11th floor and will feature a large indoor and outdoor seating area.

"The seating area will face the Dallas Museum of Art and will provide customers with unbeatable views of the city. Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be served at the restaurant. At the ground level, an urban bar, similar in style to New York and Chicago street level hotel bars, will welcome guests and those walking by to enjoy a drink at the hotel," the company said in a news release.

Of the hotel's 283 rooms, 148 will offer king beds, 103 double queens, 11 executive kings, 10 executive suites, 9 2.5-bay suites, one 3-bay VP suite and one 4.5-bay presidential suite.

While the move may seem surprising for the women's accessories retailer, Moon's parent company, The Sam Moon Group, has financial interests from retail to real estate and has already developed three other hotels in North Texas -- the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West, Hyatt Regency Stonebriar in Frisco; and Hyatt Place Fort Worth/Alliance Town Center.