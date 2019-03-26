After years of waiting, the "Reimagine Red Bird" development project will break ground Tuesday.

The $160 million transformation will begin in front of the old Macy’s. During "Phase 1" of the project, a walking trail, apartments and retail and office space will be developed.

"We are beyond excited," said Peter Brodsky, the majority owner of the Southwest Center Mall.

Brodsky said 100,000 square feet of the mall will be knocked out, and the whole side would be regraded and smoothed out. A wellness trail will line the property. There will be shops, restaurants, class A apartments, and office space, Brodsky said.

AG Barr Says Mueller Probe Found No Russia Conspiracy

House Democrats are calling for the release of the full report from special counsel Robert Mueller, after a four-page summary from Trump appointee Attorney General William Barr say Mueller's team found no evidence of conspiracy between Donald Trump and the Russian government during the 2016 presidential election season. (Published Monday, March 25, 2019)

Investors are seeking entrepreneurs — such as small accounting and law firms — and large employers as tenants. Additional tenants will be announced over the next 18-24 months, during Phase 1 of the project.

The Reimagine Red Bird ground breaking ceremony is set for 2 p.m. at the North Parking Field, 3662 W. Camp Wisdom Road in Dallas.