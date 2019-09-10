Recall Alert: Udi's Classic Hamburger Buns - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Recall Alert: Udi's Classic Hamburger Buns

Published Sep 10, 2019 at 3:33 PM

    Consumers with questions should call our Conagra Brands Consumer Care team at 1-800-881-3989, open 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday.

    Conagra Brands is implementing a voluntary, limited recall of Udi's Classic Hamburger buns due to the potential presence of small pieces of white plastic.

    The company discovered the issue when a dough scraper somehow became incorporated into the production process.

    The recalled products are the 8-count bun packs with the following codes:

    • Case UPC: 10-6-98997-80913-2
    • Item UPC: 00-6-98997-80913-5
    • Bag Closure Code: 191971U

