For questions about the Martha White recall call 1-866-219-9333 from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT.

Hometown Food Company is implementing a voluntary recall of their Martha White Gluten Free Sweet Cornbread Muffin Mix because of the possible presence of gluten.

Standard quality batch testing indicated the presence of gluten derived from wheat, rye, barley, or crossbreeds of these grains, in approximately 374 cases of two lot codes.

For those with a wheat allergy, celiac disease or gluten and wheat sensitivity, consuming gluten may have adverse health reactions.

The affected 7oz product has the following case item codes, UPC codes, lot codes and Best-If-Used-By dates:

Case Code: 1 1330082014 5

UPC Item Code: 0 1330082014 8

Lot Codes: 9 204, 9 205

BIUB Date: Jan 23, 2021 and Jan 24, 2021

No other Martha White or Hometown Food Company products are impacted by this limited, voluntary recall. All products with other Best-If-Used-By Dates and Lot Codes are not affected by this recall. Best-If-Used-By Dates can be found on the back of the pouch.

If you have the recalled product, return it to the retail location for a full refund.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this recall may cause and are offering replacement coupons for your product. Please call our toll-free number at 1-866-219-9333 from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT."