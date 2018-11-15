REI Co-op to Open First Store in Oklahoma - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
REI Co-op to Open First Store in Oklahoma

Published 16 minutes ago

    Moment Editorial/Getty Images
    REI Recreational Equipment Huntington Beach, CA

    REI plans to open its first store in Oklahoma next fall.

    The outdoor retailer announced Tuesday that the 23,000 square-foot store in Oklahoma City will offer quality gear and expertise for the region's recreational activities, including hiking and paddling. REI says the new store will employ nearly 50 people.

    A member-owned co-op, REI offers workshops and classes to help people connect to life outdoors. REI also plans to invest in Oklahoma's outdoor community and work with local nonprofits to help maintain local trails, parks and other amenities.

    Officially known as REI Co-op and based in the Seattle area, the chain operates 154 stores in 35 states and the District of Columbia, including stores in Texas and Kansas. REI says it has 17 million members, including 46,500 in Oklahoma.

