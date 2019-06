Pottery Barn will open an outlet store in Arlington this week.

In an email sent to customers, the home goods retailer announced the outlet store will be at 459 E. Interstate 20 in Arlington.

In a post on social media, the company announced the grand opening will be Friday, June 28 and will be open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and open Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Currently, the only other Pottery Barn Outlet location in Texas is located in San Marcos.

