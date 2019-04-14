Plano-Based Alliance Data Systems Sells Off Epsilon Marketing Division for $4.4 Billion - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Plano-Based Alliance Data Systems Sells Off Epsilon Marketing Division for $4.4 Billion

Alliance Data's core business is operating customer loyalty programs and credit cards for companies

By Paul O'Donnell - The Dallas Morning News

Published 24 minutes ago

    Alliance Data Systems Corp. is selling its Irving-based Epsilon marketing services business to one of the world's largest advertising companies in a $4.4 billion cash transaction.

    Plano-based Alliance Data announced the deal Sunday with Publicis Groupe to coincide with the French company's earnings release. It's expected to close later this year after regulatory approvals.

    Alliance Data, a Fortune 500 company with about $8 billion in annual revenue, said it'll buy back shares and pay down debt with the $3.5 billion it expects to net after taxes and deal-related fees.

