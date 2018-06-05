Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) says another company is moving their headquarters to North Texas.

The governor announced Tuesday that CORE West, Inc. will be relocating its headquarters from Phoenix, Arizona, to Frisco, bringing $4 million in capital investment and 97 new jobs to Texas.

Abbott extended a Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $970,000 to CORE West, Inc. for the move.



CORE West, Inc. is the parent of CORE Construction, Inc., a general contractor that has been in operation for over 80 years; the company currently employs about 50 people in Frisco.

"This headquarters relocation not only brings more job opportunities to Texas, but adds to the growing diversity of our booming economy," Abbott said. "Texas' ability to meet the demands of our growing population relies on companies like CORE West, which focus on infrastructure construction. Industry leaders across the country continue to recognize the tremendous potential the Lone Star State has to offer, and I welcome the investment by CORE West, Inc. in the Frisco community and the state of Texas."

In a news release Tuesday, the company said they plan to build a new headquarters in the city along with a training facility.

Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney said the majority of the jobs created will be high-paying, professional, executive-level positions.

It is not clear when the company will begin to transfer operations to North Texas.

