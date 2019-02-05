Joshua McLaughlin says his dog, left, passed away showing signs of elevated levels of vitamin D. Christina Marie Sawyer says her dog, right, died last week after eating the recalled dog food.

What to Know Hill's Pet Nutrition recalled canned dog food for excessive vitamin D last last month.

Customers responded to Hill's Facebook post with claims their dogs have become sick or have died after having eaten the food.

Company has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Just days after Hill's Pet Nutrition voluntarily recalled select canned dog food products due to potentially elevated levels of vitamin D, more than a dozen dog owners have come forward on the company's Facebook page saying their dogs have either become sick or died after being fed the food.

The company issued a voluntary recall involving both Hill's Prescription Diet and Hill's Science Diet canned foods on Jan. 31, warning of a potential for elevated levels of vitamin D which could lead to health issues, including vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss.

When vitamin D is consumed at very high levels it can lead to serious health issues in dogs including renal dysfunction.

Since the recall was announced, dozens of people have responded to Hill's original post on Facebook saying either their dogs have become sick or have died, many asking for compensation to recover thousands of dollars in veterinary care.

The company, meanwhile, is responding to those posts asking to speak with the customers through private messages. In other cases, the company told customers the vitamin D came from an unnamed supplier in Texas and was manufactured in Topeka, Kansas.

NBC 5 spoke to a Hill's representative Tuesday afternoon and is awaiting a formal statement from the company.

Meanwhile, in response to a customer on Twitter, Hill's Pet Nutrition said, "We have identified and isolated the supplier error and, are now requiring them to implement additional quality testing prior to release of ingredients. In addition to our existing safety processes, we are adding our own further testing of incoming ingredients."

Allison Black says her dog Mia died after showing signs of renal failure.

Photo credit: Allison Black

Gregory Osenbach says his dog died after showing all the warning signs for elevated levels of vitamin D.

Photo credit: Gregory Osenbach

Ryan Harmon says his dog Zoey spent her last few days being force fed recalled dog food while fighting a kidney infection.

Photo credit: Ryan Harmon

For a list of the recalled foods, click here. If your dog has consumed any of the recalled products or is showing any of these signs, contact your veterinarian immediately.

The affected canned dog foods were distributed through retail pet stores and veterinary clinics nationwide. No dry foods, cat foods, or treats are affected.

Pet parents who purchased the product with the specific lot/date codes listed should discontinue feeding and dispose of those products immediately or return unopened product to your retailer for a refund.

For more information, please contact Hill's via their website or at 1-800-445-5777.