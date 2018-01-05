Parker School Uniforms Supplier Shuts Doors Overnight - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
OLY-DFW
NBC 5 Responds

NBC 5 Responds

Responding to your consumer needs and connecting you to your money

Parker School Uniforms Supplier Shuts Doors Overnight

By Samantha Chatman

Published at 6:26 AM CST on Jan 5, 2018 | Updated at 6:57 AM CST on Jan 5, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Parents across the country are scrambling after Parker School Uniforms, a major uniform supplier, abruptly closed its stores. (Published Friday, Jan. 5, 2018)

    Parents across the country are scrambling after Parker School Uniforms, a major uniform supplier, abruptly closed its stores.

    At this time, it's still unclear why the stores are closed.

    Here in North Texas, we found stores with signs posted on the doors reading, "temporarily closed."

    Parker School Uniforms currently has an "F" rating with the Better Business Bureau with more than 80 complaints against it. Consumers complained about never receiving their orders and a lack of communication from Parker.

    NBC 5 Responds also checked the company's website, and it appears to have been taken down. As of writing, the site is completely blank.

    Its Twitter and Instagram pages, however, appear to be active. In fact, just last week, the company's social channels appeared to be promoting 35 percent off for online in-stock merchandise

    Parker has not yet said why the stores have closed or if the stores are closed for good.

    We called Parker and messaged its social media pages for comment and we are still waiting on a response.

    If you're having trouble with an outstanding order, click here.

    Do you have a story idea? We want to hear from you! Fill out the complaint form on the NBC 5 Responds page or call 844-5RESPND, (844) 573-7763. More #NBC5Responds archive here.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices