Parents across the country are scrambling after Parker School Uniforms, a major uniform supplier, abruptly closed its stores. (Published Friday, Jan. 5, 2018)

Parents across the country are scrambling after Parker School Uniforms, a major uniform supplier, abruptly closed its stores.

At this time, it's still unclear why the stores are closed.

Here in North Texas, we found stores with signs posted on the doors reading, "temporarily closed."

Parker School Uniforms currently has an "F" rating with the Better Business Bureau with more than 80 complaints against it. Consumers complained about never receiving their orders and a lack of communication from Parker.

NBC 5 Responds also checked the company's website, and it appears to have been taken down. As of writing, the site is completely blank.



Its Twitter and Instagram pages, however, appear to be active. In fact, just last week, the company's social channels appeared to be promoting 35 percent off for online in-stock merchandise

Parker has not yet said why the stores have closed or if the stores are closed for good.

We called Parker and messaged its social media pages for comment and we are still waiting on a response.

If you're having trouble with an outstanding order, click here.

