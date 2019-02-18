Papa John's Offering Free College Tuition for Corporate Employees - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Papa John's Offering Free College Tuition for Corporate Employees

By Taylor Boser

Published 6 minutes ago

    processing...

    Papa John’s is offering free college tuition to its 20,000 corporate members.

    The company announced their partnership with Purdue University Global Feb. 13 to create Dough & Degrees. The program lets eligible employees enroll in Purdue Global’s online degree program.

    Another 70,000 franchise members can receive tuition and fee reductions for undergraduate and graduate programs.

    “People are our most important ingredient and we are always looking for new ways to make Papa John’s a better place to work,” said Steve Ritchie, president and CEO of Papa John’s. “We believe this is a truly unique tuition program in our industry. We’re excited to partner with such a well-respected institution to help us deliver on such a robust career growth opportunity for team members who want to pursue their goals to further their education.”

    Online: Papa John's, Purdue Partner to Deliver First-of-its-Kind Tuition Program

