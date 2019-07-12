PROBAR Meal Bars Recalled Due to Milk, Soy Allergy

PROBAR issued a recall for Meal Chocolate Coconut bars, and others, due to the risk of soy or milk allergic reactions.

Select flavors of Meal bars made by PROBAR, including Chocolate Coconut, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, Original Trail Mix, Wholeberry Blast and Superfood Slam are being voluntarily recalled due to the possible presence of milk or soy allergens.

PROBAR said people have an allergy to milk or soy may risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they eat the affected products.

LOT #29109 PROBAR: MEAL: Chocolate Coconut EXP APR 19 2020 | UPC: 853152100346

LOT #29123 PROBAR: MEAL: Chocolate Coconut EXP MAY 03 2020 | UPC: 853152100346

LOT #29119 PROBAR: MEAL: Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip EXP APR 29 2020 | UPC: 853152100322

LOT #29126 PROBAR: MEAL: Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip EXP MAY 06 2020 | UPC: 853152100322

LOT #29119 PROBAR: MEAL: Original Trail Mix EXP APR 29 2020 | UPC: 853152100018

LOT #29121 PROBAR: MEAL: Wholeberry Blast EXP MAY 01 2020 | UPC: 853152100025

LOT #29122 PROBAR: MEAL: Superfood Slam EXP MAY 02 2020 | UPC: 853152100070

Simply Real Bar (Canada) Chocolate Coconut LOT # and EXP “Best Before Meilleur Avant 20-MA 03-0634” | UPC: 853152800666

"PROBAR learned of the issue after receiving a complaint of an allergic reaction in a consumer after eating a PROBAR: MEAL Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip bar. Our investigation determined that an ingredient potentially contained milk and soy. To date, PROBAR has received this one report of illness," the company said.

No other PROBAR products are affected.

Consumers can call 1-800-921-2294, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. , or email returns@theprobar.com for more information and how to return the product for a full refund.