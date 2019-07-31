The original On The Border on Knox Street in Dallas — the historic site for a chain that's now grown to more than 150 restaurants — is closing and becoming an On The Border delivery and catering kitchen.

When it reopens in late summer or early fall, customers will again be able to order Tex-Mex, in quantities large and small. But they won't be able to sit inside the restaurant and order items like queso, fajitas and a Borderita and stay a while.

