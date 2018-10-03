Ordinance Change WIll Likely Stop Robot Brothel in Houston - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Ordinance Change WIll Likely Stop Robot Brothel in Houston

City Council changes city ordinance related to sexually oriented businesses

By Juan A. Lozano

Published 2 hours ago

    Houston's city council has changed a city ordinance in a move that would essentially stop a so-called robot brothel from opening.

    A Canadian company had said it wants to open a "love dolls brothel" in Houston in which people would be able to use its human-like dolls on the premises.

    But Houston's city council on Wednesday unanimously approved a change to a city ordinance that regulates sexually-oriented businesses.

    The change would prevent individuals from being able to use devices designed for sexual gratification at such businesses.

    Houston City Councilman Greg Travis said the proposed robot brothel is "not a good business for our city. We are not sin city."

    Earlier this week city officials ordered the business halt construction saying they lacked the proper permits.

    The company, KinkySdollS, didn't immediately return emails seeking comment Wednesday. The company has previously opened such a business in Toronto.

