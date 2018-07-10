No More Peanuts on Southwest Flights - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
No More Peanuts on Southwest Flights

By Eline de Bruijn

Published 2 hours ago

    Peanuts often come to mind as the quintessential airplane snack. But no more, Southwest Airlines announced.

    The Dallas-based airline is ending the tradition on all flights beginning August 1, citing the need to keep passengers with peanut allergies safe.

    “Our ultimate goal is to create an environment where all customers -- including those with peanut-related allergies -- feel safe and welcome on every Southwest flight,” the airlines said in a statement, in part.

    Passengers can still snag free pretzels and other snacks on longer flights.

