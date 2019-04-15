New Way to Sell Your House in Dallas

Selling your home can be one of the most stressful parts of homeownership, but a new sector of the real estate market gives sellers an instant, no obligation cash offer online.

Zillow is now offering this to home sellers in North Texas. Within days, Zillow gives home sellers a cash offer and do the rest of the leg work.

Zillow Offers is part of a very fast-moving new segment of the real estate market called iBuyers. Other companies like OpenDoor, Ribbon and Offerpad also operate online and offer you cash for your home.

"If the seller decides to go forward with the offer, then the seller just picks what date they would like to close, they have anywhere between 5 days to 90 days," said Dallas Broker Partner, Russell Rhodes. "They can modify that date as they go along, which is really awesome you know because things change in your life, and then they don’t have to worry about any open houses, getting their home ready for sale."

Zillow will send a professional house inspector to check out your home before signing a contract with you. You can back out of the Zillow deal at any time, with no obligation up until you actually sign the contract.

Dallas is now the 9th city in the country where Zillow now directly buys homes, prepares them for showings and then quickly lists them for sale.