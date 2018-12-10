New Starbucks is First in Southern Dallas

Plenty of people can appreciate the value of a good cup of coffee. But a new development in southern Dallas is banking on the value that a coffee shop can add to an entire community. (Published 4 minutes ago)

Plenty of people can appreciate the value of a good cup of coffee. But a new development in southern Dallas is banking on the value that a coffee shop can add to an entire community.

The first standalone Starbucks has opened its doors between Interstates 30 and 20 along W. Camp Wisdom Road, on the north side of the Southwest Center Mall parking lot. It is one piece of a major makeover planned for the mall, dubbed Reimagine Redbird, including a rebranding back to its original name of the Redbird Mall.

“Well, I love it,” said Willie Roberts, a retired law enforcement officer. “I think it’s good for the neighborhood, and it’s gonna bring some business back for us.”

“I just feel like everything is happening in North Dallas, everything that gets built is North Dallas. So I think it’s really good for this community,” said Leslie Oldfather, an eager Starbucks customer who lives near the new location.

The new Starbucks is the first Community Store in Texas, and only the 12th that the coffee giant has opened in the United States. Community Stores are built by local, minority-owned contractors – 3i Contracting, of Dallas, in this instance – and are staffed by local employees, all 24 of whom at this store are from Dallas and, more specifically, Oak Cliff.