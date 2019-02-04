New Developments Coming to Frisco's $5 Billion Mile

Architecture plans in Frisco for Auspire courtesy of Gensler

New developments are coming to the $5 Billion Mile in Frisco.

Auspire, an office and retail development, will be built just north of the Dallas Cowboys Headquarters, The Star. Auspire is part of The Gate, a three-building, 900,000 square-foot development project.

Invest Group Overseas, a Dubai-based company, and developer Ryan Companies are partnering to create the project.

Paul Rowsey, vice president of development for Ryan Companies, said he's ready to break ground on eight acres fronting the west side of the Dallas North Tollway.

Gensler, an architecture company, is planning the new development, according to the Dallas Morning News. It plans to have smaller retail buildings, two apartment communities, a condominium project and a hotel.

The Star opened on Frisco's $5 Billion Mile in March 2018 with a $1.5 billion investment value. The Frisco Station, Hall Park and the National Soccer Hall of Fame are also on the mile.