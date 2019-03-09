"Barbie’s Got Staying Power:" The Legendary Doll Turns 60 - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

"Barbie’s Got Staying Power:" The Legendary Doll Turns 60

Published 48 minutes ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Barbie Turns 60: Celebrating An Icon

    Barbie is celebrating a major birthday.The iconic doll is turning 60 years old. (Published Friday, March 8, 2019)

    Barbie, that iconic staple of toy stores and childhoods, turns 60 this weekend.

    And although she might qualify as a senior citizen, retail experts say there’s nothing outdated about the legendary doll. She has become a more significant role model than she was in previous generations, not only to the children who play with her, but also to businesses seeking to create an iconic brand.

    “Barbie has indefinite longevity,” said Jackie Breyer, editorial director at The Toy Book and The Toy Insider. “All toy brands are cyclical, but Barbie’s got staying power.”

    After six decades, Barbie continues to perform as a brand. Barbie sales rose 14 percent in 2018 and the doll’s maker, Mattel, posted five consecutive quarters of growth. Retailers say she remains a toy they can count on. Target cited Barbie sales as one of the strong points of their recent holiday season.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices